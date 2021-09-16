Soccer-Bielsa asks FA for guidance over Struijk red card decision

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has asked the FA to explain why defender Pascal Struijk's red card for a challenge on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott was upheld, saying the guidance might help players in their decision-making. The incident took place in the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on Sunday when Struijk won the ball off Elliott but trapped the teenager's ankle under his leg in the process.

Leeds lost their appeal to have Struijk's three-game ban overturned and Elliot himself disagreed with the decision and said it did not warrant a red card. "The majority of the plays that are similar to this one don't generate the consequences this one generated. That's why the injured player admits there was no bad intention," Bielsa told a news conference on Thursday.

"I understand those that judge and decide have different arguments to the ones I've spoken about, and the ones the injured player has spoken about, and their arguments are the ones that decide the outcome. "It's good that it's this way. What would be useful is to receive information which gave an explanation how to avoid these casual things from generating an injury."

Struijk will miss the Premier League games at Newcastle United on Friday and against West Ham United at home, as well as the Carabao Cup match against Fulham. "There was no bad intention and it was a casualty that just happened," Bielsa added.

"It would be very useful for all of us that it's explained how to avoid the consequences, the circumstances with no intention how to avoid them, because clearly they are punished. "We should be guided by the thoughts of those who decide, not by me. To hope to receive an explanation is perhaps excessive, but it would help to improve the decision-making of the players."

Midfielder Elliott, 18, is expected to return to action this season after he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

