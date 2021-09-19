Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season

Kohli this week also gave up the captaincy of India's Twenty20 side to manage his immense workload, saying he would not continue in the role after this year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. "This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:05 IST
Cricket-Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season

Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 2021 season, the player said on Sunday. Kohli this week also gave up the captaincy of India's Twenty20 side to manage his immense workload, saying he would not continue in the role after this year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," said Kohli on RCB's Twitter handle. "I spoke to the management this evening. This was something that was on my mind... I needed the space to refresh, regroup and be absolutely clear in how to move forward."

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper full time in 2013, has yet to lead the side to an IPL title. "RCB is going to go through a transitional phase with a big auction coming up next year... I've made it to clear to the management that I cannot think of being in any other team than RCB," added the 32-year-old.

RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday in their first game since the resumption of the 2021 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021