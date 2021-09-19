Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Appeal of suspended Cowboys OL focuses on absences

Suspended Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins is pointing to excused absences from the team as a reason he missed drug tests in his appeal, ESPN is reporting. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-COLLINS-APPEAL, Field Level Media

- - Report: CB Josh Norman expected to start for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to move recently signed former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman to the starting lineup for Sunday's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-NORMAN, Field Level Media

- - Report: Frank Gore more interested in boxing than return to football

Free agent Frank Gore is telling teams looking for a running back that he isn't interested in playing because he has found a new passion. FOOTBALL-NFL-GORE, Field Level Media

- - Sunday game coverage (all times ET): Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

- - - - MLB

Pirates recall Max Kranick, place Bryse Wilson on 10-day IL The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled righthanded pitcher Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start him against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-KRANICK, Field Level Media - -

Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu lands on 10-day injured list The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to neck tightness.

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-RYU, Field Level Media - -

Tigers place LHP Gregory Soto, OF Derek Hill on IL The Detroit Tigers placed All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and outfielder Derek Hill on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-SOTO-HILL, Field Level Media - -

Sunday game coverage (all times ET): Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Sunday game coverage (all times ET): Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

QBs Mark Corral, Bryce Young running away with Heisman race Quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama and Matt Corral of Ole Miss have pulled just about even in the race for the Heisman Trophy, three weeks into the college football season.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-ALA-HEISMAN-ODDS, Field Level Media - -

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly downplays tying Knute Rockne record No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin will square off in a top 20 matchup Saturday in Chicago, and while it's a crucial game for both teams, it also could be a record-setting one for Irish coach Brian Kelly. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ND-KELLY-ROCKNE, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Sunday game coverage: Chicago at CF Montreal, 1 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m. - - - -

AUTO RACING IndyCar -- Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Sunday event coverage: PGA -- Fortinet Championship LPGA -- Cambia Portland Classic (postponed) Champions -- Sanford International - - - -

TENNIS WTA -- Luxembourg; Portoroz, Slovenia

- - - - ESPORTS

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin - - - -

