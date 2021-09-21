Rajasthan Royals snatch 2-run win from Punjab Kings
Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday. Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.
Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.
Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) raising a 120-run stand.
Nicholas Pooran made 32 but Kartik Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs. (Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, M Shami 3/21). Punjab Kings: 183 for 4 in 20 overs. (M Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; R Tewatiya 1/23).
