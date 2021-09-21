Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals snatch 2-run win from Punjab Kings

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal 49 was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh 532 and Mohammed Shami 321 shared eight wickets between them.Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul 49 and Mayank Agarwal 67 raising a 120-run stand.Nicholas Pooran made 32 but Kartik Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 185 all out in 20 overs.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:45 IST
Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday. Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) raising a 120-run stand.

Nicholas Pooran made 32 but Kartik Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs. (Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, M Shami 3/21). Punjab Kings: 183 for 4 in 20 overs. (M Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; R Tewatiya 1/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

