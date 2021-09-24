Soccer-Ten-man Barca held by Cadiz as De Jong and Koeman see red

Barcelona's stumbling form continued as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 LaLiga draw at Cadiz on Thursday and ended the game with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong was sent off. Both sides struggled to create chances in a dull opening period, but the match came alive after the break.

Cadiz striker Alvaro Negredo forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine stop seconds after the restart, before Barcelona's Memphis Depay failed to make contact with a Luuk de Jong cross with the goal gaping. Things went downhill for Barca in the 65th minute when midfielder De Jong was shown a second yellow card in four minutes for a lunging tackle.

Ronald Koeman's side were indebted to Ter Stegen as he denied Salvi Sanchez one-on-one and Ruben Sobrino fired the rebound wide with the goal gaping. Depay missed a golden opportunity to win it for Barca in the fourth minute of stoppage time but dragged his shot wide, and Koeman was sent off in the final moments for dissent.

The draw left Barca seventh in the standings with nine points from five games. Cadiz are 14th with six from six.

