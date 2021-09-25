Left Menu

Cycling-Lappartient elected unopposed to second term as UCI president

The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union. In his first term, Lappartient oversaw the introduction of regulations that banned Tramadol, an opiate painkiller, in March 2019 and earlier this year unveiled the six-round UCI Track Champions League aimed scheduled to begin in November.

25-09-2021
David Lappartient has been re-elected for a four-year second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body said https://www.uci.org/pressrelease/190th-congress-of-the-uci-david-lappartient-re-elected-to-the-head-of-the/37Wst5YN18J1dvxYz35BEH on Friday, having stood unopposed at its congress during the Road World Championships in Belgium. Lappartient, who took over from Britain's Brian Cookson in 2017, will remain in his role until 2025. The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union.

In his first term, Lappartient oversaw the introduction of regulations that banned Tramadol, an opiate painkiller, in March 2019 and earlier this year unveiled the six-round UCI Track Champions League aimed scheduled to begin in November. "Sincere thanks to our National Federations for renewing their confidence in me for another four years. I look forward to working with all stakeholders in my next term as UCI President as we continue to move cycling into the future," Lappartient wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/DLappartient/status/1441404016265662464.

In 2016, the UCI agreed to a three-term limit for presidents.

