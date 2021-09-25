Brazil confident to have 8 EPL players for October WC Qualifiers

Brazil coach Tite has called eight Premier League players for three rounds of South American World Cup qualifying matches in October. The move comes one month after England-based clubs refused to allow their footballers to travel due to British government COVID-19 protocols.

Brazil will play Venezuela on October 7 in Caracas, Colombia three days later in Barranquilla, and then host Uruguay on Oct.14 in Manaus. Brazil's soccer confederation has already requested quarantine waivers to the federal government so its Premier League players and Uruguay's Edinson Cavani can be fielded in the third match.

The Seleção leads South American qualifying with 24 points in seven matches. FIFA will decide the fate of its suspended clash with Argentina, which was stopped after seven minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentinian players.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), and Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica), Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), and Emerson Royal (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille) and Edenílson (Internacional).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Vini Jr (Real Madrid) and Antony (Ajax).

