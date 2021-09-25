Left Menu

Namdev Shirgaonkar elected as Secretary General of Maharashtra Olympic Association

Maharashtra Olympic Association has appointed Namdev Shirgaonkar as its Secretary General. His appointment came at the back of an unopposed election.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:58 IST
Namdev Shirgaonkar elected as Secretary General of Maharashtra Olympic Association
Namdev Shirgaonkar being felicitated after elections. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

Maharashtra Olympic Association has appointed Namdev Shirgaonkar as its Secretary General. His appointment came at the back of an unopposed election. Shirgaonkar previously held the position of Vice President at the Maharashtra Olympic Association. "The biggest agenda is to support athletes and make sure that they have the best chance to succeed. To create a transparent structure and work closely with the government and facilitate the best resources possible under the expert guidance of Ajit Pawar," said Namdev Shirgaonkar on his election as per a release.

Other new senior position electrets in the Maharashtra Olympic Association are Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Landge, Ashok Pandit, Pradip Gandhe, Jay Kowli and Sanjay Shete. The first thing to be set into motion for Shirgaonkar as the new Secretary General is better infrastructure by requesting the government for training facilities that will enable Maharashtra athletes to win at the national, international levels.

Maharashtra has always been a key state via which athletes have succeeded at various levels and the MOA will look to increase that number in this new regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021