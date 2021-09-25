Soccer-Leicester's Vardy scores at both ends in 2-2 draw with Burnley

Burnley was denied their first Premier League win of the season at Leicester City as Jamie Vardy scored their own goal before following it up with two equalisers in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley have now gone without a win in their opening six league matches for a second consecutive season and the result leaves Sean Dyche's side in the relegation zone in 19th with two points from six games while Leicester is 12th. "It's a little frustrating in terms of the result. We were much better going forward. Burnley defended their box so well, I'm more worried about how we defended," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said.

"We showed a really good reaction but conceded too early to go 2-1 behind. You have to give credit to Burnley and some of the blocks (they made). "We didn't make the keeper work as much as we would have liked but we just failed to make the finish... They made some great blocks to stop (Vardy) from getting a hat-trick."

The visitors took the lead moments after Vardy missed a header from point-blank range. The striker attempted to clear a Burnley corner at the near post, but his glancing header beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to find the back of the net. But Vardy redeemed himself with an equaliser when he ran into space to receive Youri Tielemans' pass and beat Nick Pope with a low, angled shot that found the bottom corner.

Burnley reclaimed the lead three minutes later when Ivorian midfielder Maxwell Cornet volleyed home from a Matej Vydra cross, giving Schmeichel no chance but he was substituted at the stroke of halftime with an apparent hamstring injury. Leicester dominated proceedings in the second half but found it difficult to break down Burnley, who defended resolutely and resorted to the odd cynical foul to break their momentum.

However, with five minutes left in the game, Vardy made the breakthrough again when he used his pace to entice Pope into no man's land before rounding the keeper and side-footing the ball into an empty net from a narrow-angle to make it 2-2. Chris Wood nearly won it for Burnley at the end with a stoppage-time goal but the header was disallowed by VAR for offside.

