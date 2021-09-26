Left Menu

Sudirman Cup 2021: Dominant Thailand beat India by 4-1

Team Thailand crushed India by 4-1 in the opening tie of the Sudirman Cup 2021 at the Energia Arena Court in Vantaa, Finland on Sunday.

BWF logo. Image Credit: ANI
Team Thailand crushed India by 4-1 in the opening tie of the Sudirman Cup 2021 at the Energia Arena Court in Vantaa, Finland on Sunday. After this overwhelming defeat in Group A encounter, the Indian badminton team now face an uphill task of qualifying for the knocks-outs with ties against the defending champions China, on Monday, and hosts Finland, Tuesday, lined up next.

In the first match of the day, the Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand 21-18, 21-17 to hand their team a 1-0 lead in the opening tie of the Sudirman Cup 2021. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila looked in control throughout the match as they closed the encounter in just over 35 minutes.

In the second match of the day, Thailand came back strongly as Pornpawee Chochuwong raced her way to a commanding win in the women's singles tie. She defeated India's Malvika Bansod 21-11, 21-14. The former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth was then brushed aside by Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles encounter. Thai player defeated Srikanth by 9-21, 19-21 to give Thailand the lead for the first time in the tie by 2-1.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy then faced Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the women's doubles clash which was also a must-win match for India. After a close first game (23-21), the Thai pair annihilated Indians by 21-8 in the second game to seal the tie very comprehensively. The World Championships silver medallists Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanacha of Thailand then wrapped up the final match of Group A tie with a 21-13, 21-11 win over B Sai Praneeth and Tanisha Crasto of India in mixed doubles. Thailand dominated the tie with a 4-1 win over India. (ANI)

