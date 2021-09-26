Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 ET on Sunday: - - - -

GOLF PGA -- Ryder Cup

LPGA -- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Champions -- Pure Insurance Championship

- - - - NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

- - Report: Cowboys OL La'el Collins tried to bribe tester

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins is serving a five-game suspension in part for attempting to bribe one of the league's testers, ESPN is reporting. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-COLLINS, Field Level Media

- - Giants LB Blake Martinez exits with knee injury

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez exited Sunday's game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-MARTINEZ, Field Level Media

- - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe dies after shooting at party Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died after being shot at a house party early Sunday morning, Salt Lake City police confirmed.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UTAH-LOWE-OBIT, Field Level Media - -

Matt Corral surpasses Bryce Young as Heisman favorite Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is now the Heisman favorite, surpassing his Alabama counterpart Bryce Young ahead of next weekend's Southeastern Conference showdown between the teams.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-ALA-HEISMAN, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB White Sox place OF Brian Goodwin (back) on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, due to lower back spasms. BASEBALL-MLB-CWS-GOODWIN, Field Level Media

- - Pirates reinstate RHP David Bednar from IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever David Bednar from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-BEDNAR, Field Level Media

- - Mother, 2-year-old son die in fall at Petco Park

San Diego police are investigating after a mother and her toddler son died on Saturday after falling from the third-level concourse at Petco Park. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-PETCO-DEATHS, Field Level Media

- - A's lose SS Elvis Andrus to fractured fibula

The Oakland Athletics placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the 10-day Injured List on Sunday with a broken left fibula, suffered when he scored the game-winning run on Saturday night. BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-ANDRUS, FIeld Level Media

- - Sunday's game coverage: Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Sunday's playoffs coverage (second round, single-elimination): No. 5 Phoenix at No. 4 Seattle, 3 p.m. No. 6 Chicago at No. 3 Minnesota, 5 p.m. - -

Lynx's Sylvia Fowles wins fourth Defensive Player of the Year award Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the WNBA for the fourth time in her career on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-MIN-FOWLES-DPOY, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage: Nashville SC at Chicago, 1 p.m. Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

- - - - F1

Lewis Hamilton becomes first F1 driver with 100 wins Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first Formula One driver with 100 wins.

AUTORACING-F1-HAMILTON-100, Field Level Media - -

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

Recap coverage: ATP -- Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Metz, France; Boston WTA -- Ostrava, Czech Republic - -

Roger Federer: No hurry to return from knee surgery Roger Federer said his recovery from his most recent surgery is going well but that he isn't going to hurry his return to the tennis court.

TENNIS-ATP-FEDERER, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Groups

- - News:

Team Liquid add Nivera to Valorant roster ESPORTS-VALORANT-NIVERA, Field Level Media

- - - -

