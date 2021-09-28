Left Menu

On this day in 2018: Rohit Sharma-led India won its seventh Asia Cup title

It was on this day, three years ago, when India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma won its seventh Asia Cup title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:59 IST
Rohit Sharma (file image). Image Credit: ANI
It was on this day, three years ago, when India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma won its seventh Asia Cup title. In the finals of the 2018 Asia Cup, India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets. Chasing 223, the Men in Blue won a nail-biter on the final ball as Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten.

Rohit top-scored as he played a knock of 48 runs while Dinesh Karthik also got among the runs as he scored 37 runs. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar took five wickets among themselves as India bowled out Bangladesh for 222. For the Bangla Tigers, Liton Das played a knock of 121 studded with 12 fours and 2 sixes.

India is the most successful side in the Asia Cup and has won seven titles so far including the last-two titles. So far, 14 editions of the Asia Cup have been played and India has managed to win the tournament seven times.

Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup five times while Pakistan has managed to achieve the feat two times. (ANI)

