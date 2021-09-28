Left Menu

Sports science and performance management systems in SAI to be restructured, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday announced that sports science and performance management systems in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be restructured. The decision has been taken so that the country can have even better results in the Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:01 IST
Sports science and performance management systems in SAI to be restructured, says Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo/ Anurag Thakur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday announced that sports science and performance management systems in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be restructured. The decision has been taken so that the country can have even better results in the Olympics. "I'm happy to announce the restructuring of sports science and performance management systems in SAI towards better results in Olympics. Over 300 sports science specialists and high-performance coaches, analysts and other personnel to be hired towards targetted results," tweeted Thakur.

SAI held its 55th Governing Body Meeting on Tuesday and the contribution of late boxer Dingko Singh was acknowledged and it was decided that an amount of Rs 6.87 lakh will be approved as a one-time grant to his family. The Asian Games Gold medalist had passed away in June 2021. Applauding the spectacular efforts of Tokyo2020 Olympians and Paralympians, out of turn promotion has also been given to SAI coaches -- Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharad Kumar, Piyush Dubey (hockey coach) and Mariyappan Thangavelu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021