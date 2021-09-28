IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to bowl against DC

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. After winning the toss, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said: "We're bowling first. I don't know what the wicket will be like, but it's not a belter, and not too bad, so somewhere in between. Setting a score might be a challenge, so we'll try bowling. As a team, we are focused on taking it game by game. We have played good cricket in the second half and we have gone up from second-last position and we want to continue that performance. My performance has been a roller-coaster, so as long as the team is doing well. Sandeep Warrier comes in for Prasidh Krishna."

On the other hand, DC captain Rishabh Pant said: "We were looking to bat first. 150-160 should be good, since the wicket looks slow. We are looking to take one match at a time, and hope we can win the game and qualify for the playoffs for sure. Prithvi is injured and Steve Smith comes in, that's the only change." Delhi Capitals is currently at the second spot in the points table while KKR sits in the fourth position with 8 points from 10 games.

KKR had suffered a defeat in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while Delhi Capitals won their match against Rajasthan Royals. Playing XI: KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

