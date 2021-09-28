Left Menu

Soccer-Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:39 IST
Lionel Messi was named in Paris St Germain's starting lineup for their Champions League Group A clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward features alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 4-3-3 formation that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury. PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.

