Soccer-Messi scores his first PSG goal against Man City
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 02:12 IST
Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain when he put his team 2-0 ahead in their Champions League Group A game against Manchester City in the 74th minute on Tuesday.
On his fourth appearance for PSG, who Messi joined on a two-year contract during the close season, the Argentine forward fired into the top corner after a one-two with Kylian Mbappe for his 121st goal in Europe's premium club competition.
