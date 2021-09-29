Left Menu

Wasim Khan resigns as PCB CEO

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:29 IST
Wasim Khan resigns as PCB CEO
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an expected development, Wasim Khan has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB in a short statement said that the Board of Governors would be meeting later Wednesday on call to consider the resignation.

Wasim Khan was brought in as CEO by former Chairman Ehsan Mani in early 2019. He was expected to complete his three-year contract until February next year but it was certain that he would not get the extension.

New PCB cheif Ramiz raja, like any other previous Chairman of the board, is expected to announce his new management very soon.

The PCB on Wednesday also confirmed that a Pakistan Shaheen squad would tour Sri Lanka next month to play a four-day game and three ODIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021