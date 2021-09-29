IPL 2021: We got a great start but couldn't capitalise, admits RR skipper Samson
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson admitted that the side was not able to carry forward the momentum after opening batsmen had given the team a good start against RCB on Wednesday.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson admitted that the side was not able to carry forward the momentum after opening batsmen had given the team a good start against RCB on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers stole the show to script a comeback.
"We got a great start, but couldn't capitalise. Middle order needs some confidence. We went in with intent, the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it," said Samson during the post-match presentation "To be honest, it's been a hard one week for us, we need to put in a fight as a franchise. Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling. We don't have anything to lose," he added.
"That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match," Samson stressed. Glenn Maxwell hit a fifty while Srikar Bharat scored 44 as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.
RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Maxwell (50*) and Bharat (44) show. With this win, RCB now has 14 points in 11 games. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanju Samson
- Samson
- Glenn Maxwell
- Rajasthan Royals
- Bharat
- Srikar Bharat
- Maxwell
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals snatch 2-run win from Punjab Kings
Captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for RR's slow over rate against Punjab
KL Rahul wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their IPL match in Dubai.
Battle of explosive top-orders as Rajasthan Royals meet Punjab Kings in IPL