Women's Day/Night Test: Play resumes, 87 overs to be played

The first day's play in the one-off Day/Night Test between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia resumed after a rain interruption here.

Due to the disruption, 87 overs of play will be possible instead of the usual 90 in a day.

The match started at Gold Coast time 7:20pm (2.50pm IST). The tea will now be taken at 8:45pm (4:15pm IST) till 9:05pm (4:35pm IST). The final session will be from 9:05pm (4:35pm IST) to 10:30pm (6pm) with an additional 30 minutes allowed. India resumed at 114 for 1. Australia won the toss and opted to field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)