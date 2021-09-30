The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-AIBA-2NDLD REFORMS Rio Olympics: More than 10 boxing bouts manipulated for ''money'', reveals investigation; AIBA promises clean-up (Eds: Adds more details) By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) More than 10 bouts in the 2016 Rio Olympics boxing competition were manipulated for ''money'' and other ''perceived benefits'', an independent investigation has revealed, prompting the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to promise a ''tough'' selection process for referees and judges at the upcoming men's world championship.

SPO-HOCK-IND-LD RETIREMENTS Tokyo Olympic stars Rupinder Pal, Birendra Lakra retire from international hockey New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced their international retirements within hours of each other, creating quite a flutter.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD AUS Day/Night Test: Mandhana scores career-best 80 as India finish rain-hit Day 1 on 132/1 Gold Coast, Sep 30 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the Indian women's cricket team finished on 132 for 1 in the one-off Day/Night Test against Australia here.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-MANDHANA Carried a pink ball in my kit bag for last three months, don't know why: Mandhana Gold Coast, Sep 30 (PTI) India opener Smriti Mandhana familiarised herself with the pink ball by keeping one in her kit bag for the last three months, looking at it on and off while trying to ''understand'' it.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PBKS-PREVIEW All eyes on Venkatesh vs Bishnoi match-up as upbeat KKR square off against Punjab Kings Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) IPL's newest sensation Venkatesh Iyer's footwork or the lack of it will be put through a stern test against the sharp googlies bowled by Ravi Bishnoi when Kolkata Knight Riders square off against a beleaguered Punjab Kings here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-MORGAN-CONTROVERSY Ashwin hits back at England captain Morgan, asks him to ''stop taking moral high ground'' Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) An angry Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday asked Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee to not use ''derogatory'' words and lecture him on 'Spirit of Cricket' by taking a moral high ground after their on-field bust-up over an extra run during an IPL game.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Tvesa, Diksha lead six-member Indian challenge in Spain Barcelona, Sep 29 (PTI) Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar will lead a large group of Indian women golfers as the Ladies European Tour caravan reaches Spain for the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya this week.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-FINAL-IND Verma makes first round exit from World Cup Final Yankton (USA), Sep 30 (PTI) Ace Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma endured a rare medal-less outing at World Cup Final as he went down to eventual silver-winner Braden Gellenthien of the USA in his first-round match here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SANGAKKARA We don't play blame game in our franchise, says RR Team Director Sangakkara Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) Kumar Sangakkara doesn't believe in blame game as both success and failure is collective in nature, Rajasthan Royals Team Director said after another disappointing performance from his team which seriously dented their IPL play-off hopes.

SPO-TT-ASIAN-IND-WOM Indian women lose 1-3 to Japan in quarterfinals of Asian TT Championships Doha, Sep 30 (PTI) Sreeja Akula lost twice as the Indian women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat against top-seeded Japanese in the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis Championships here.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Indian women's football team lands in UAE for friendly matches Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian women's football team arrived in the city on Thursday for its upcoming friendlies in the UAE and Bahrain, which get underway on Saturday.

SPO-BOX-AIBA-REFORMS AIBA says independent probe found system to manipulate bouts, promises tough reforms New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Thursday said that an independent investigation has ''identified a system for manipulating the bouts'' at the 2016 Rio Olympics and officials for the upcoming men's world championship will be put through a ''tough'' selection process to ensure integrity of the competition.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-BHARAT As No 3, my job is to provide good base for finishers like AB and Maxwell: Bharat Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper KS Bharat is happy that he is able to provide a stable base as a number three batsman, for finishers like Glenn Maxwell which has been a key recipe in the last two wins for his franchise.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CHHETRI Shared best relationship on field with Bhaichung da, Jeje: Chhetri Male, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri says he shared the best rapport with former captain Bhaichung Bhutia and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua on the field, thanks to their playing ''combination'' and ''understanding''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)