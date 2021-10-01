Soccer-Pellegrini returns to Italy squad for Nations League finals

Left Menu

Coach Roberto Mancini has gone with the majority of the squad who steered Italy to Euro 2020 success in July, with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Andrea Belotti and Gaetano Castrovilli the only players left out. The tournament could represent an opportunity for Pellegrini, who was forced to pull out of the European Championship due to injury.

AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was named on Thursday in Italy's 23-man squad for next week's Nations League final four tournament. Coach Roberto Mancini has gone with the majority of the squad who steered Italy to Euro 2020 success in July, with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Andrea Belotti and Gaetano Castrovilli the only players left out.

The tournament could represent an opportunity for Pellegrini, who was forced to pull out of the European Championship due to injury. Italy will host the tournament which gets under way next Wednesday when the Azzurri take on Spain at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, before Belgium face France in Turin in the second semi-final.

The winners meet in the final on Sunday, Oct. 10. Italy beat Spain on penalties in the Euro 2020 last four. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa). Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain). Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

