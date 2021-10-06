Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA investigating Sparta Prague-Rangers incidents after Kamara jeered

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings into "potential discriminatory incidents" during Rangers' 1-0 Europa League defeat at Sparta Prague last week, European soccer's governing body said https://disciplinary.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/026e-13682f8e76ea-418d76ceb76a-1000--uefa-ethics-and-disciplinary-inspector-appointed/# in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 00:05 IST
Soccer-UEFA investigating Sparta Prague-Rangers incidents after Kamara jeered

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings into "potential discriminatory incidents" during Rangers' 1-0 Europa League defeat at Sparta Prague last week, European soccer's governing body said https://disciplinary.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/026e-13682f8e76ea-418d76ceb76a-1000--uefa-ethics-and-disciplinary-inspector-appointed/# in a statement on Tuesday. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was jeered throughout Thursday's game at the Letna Stadium, which UEFA had initially ordered closed for the match after Sparta supporters had racially abused Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in a Champions League qualifier.

UEFA later decided to allow 10,000 schoolchildren to attend the game against the Scottish champions. The jeering reached its peak in the second half when Kamara was sent off, media reports said.

Sparta Prague said on Friday that the allegations were unfounded, while Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek has summoned Britain's ambassador to discuss the issue. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard called for harsher sanctions against the club while Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar said Kulhanek's government should use the opportunity to "address the deep rooted racism that exists in their country".

In March, Finland's Kamara had complained of being racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during Rangers' Europa League tie and UEFA banned the Czech defender for 10 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021