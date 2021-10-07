Soccer-Italy's Donnarumma booed by Milan fans before Nations League match

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was booed by their fans as he returned to the San Siro stadium for Italy's Nations League final four semi-final against Spain on Wednesday following his transfer to Paris St Germain. Donnarumma joined the French club in July after six seasons in Milan and some supporters have not forgiven the 22-year-old for leaving.

The goalkeeper helped the Rossoneri finish second in Serie A last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2013-14 and also played a decisive role in Italy's Euro 2020 success in July, where he was named Player of the Tournament. Some fans unfurled a banner with the words "Donnarumma you are not going to be welcomed anymore in Milan" just outside the hotel where the Italian team was staying, Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Tuesday.

The Azzurri take on Spain in Milan before Belgium face France in Turin in the second semi-final on Thursday. The winners then meet in the final on Sunday. Italy beat Spain on penalties in the last four at Euro 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)