Soccer-Saudi Arabia-led consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:51 IST
Premier League side Newcastle United have been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, the league said in a statement on Thursday.
"Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect," the Premier League said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Premier League's
- Saudi
- Newcastle United
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp welcomes safe standing trial in Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Indian Premier League.
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Soccer-Brazil expects agreement with Premier League clubs to release players