Anshu Malik scripts history, becomes 1st Indian woman to win silver at World Wrestling C'ships

Anshu Malik scripted history on Thursday as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:38 IST
Anshu Malik (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Anshu Malik scripted history on Thursday as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships. Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash.

Maroulis won the gold medal after her splendid show in the World Wrestling Championships as she defeated Anshu by fall in the final. Anshu Malik has been a trainee of SAI national centre of excellence Lucknow since 2016.

She made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds. Anshu Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and a Ranking Series silver medalist.

On Wednesday, Anshu Malik had etched her name in history books as she became the first Indian woman to advance into the final of the World Wrestling Championships. (ANI)

