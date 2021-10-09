Left Menu

Soccer-Andorra v England to go ahead despite fire at stadium

England's players had been training at the 3,300 capacity stadium three hours before the blaze broke out. The FAF said that firemen were able to minimise the damage and no injuries were reported.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 02:33 IST
Soccer-Andorra v England to go ahead despite fire at stadium

England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday will go ahead as planned despite a fire that broke out at the Estadi Nacional on Friday, the Andorran Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed.

Sky Sports earlier posted videos showing a television gantry at the side of the pitch between the two sets of team benches engulfed in flames and giving off plumes of thick, black smoke. England's players had been training at the 3,300 capacity stadium three hours before the blaze broke out.

The FAF said that firemen were able to minimise the damage and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, however, was unclear. "As we all know there has been a small accident and a fire... no personal harm has been reported, only material damages and the schedule will continue as foreseen. No changes there (with) press conference and training... the match will be played," a FAF spokesperson told Sky Sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021