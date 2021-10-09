Teams don't have to travel and weather is excellent: Sanchez

Left Menu

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez insists that Qatar are more than ready to host the World Cup, and he expects the 2022 tournament to be the best ever.Speaking to SNTV on Friday he argued that the timing of the tournament late in the year, would ensure that players were still mentally and physically fresh as opposed to often being fatigued during the traditional summer window.The pressure will be on for the soccer mad nation to deliver, with the 2019 Asian Cup their first major tournament win.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:45 IST
The pressure will be on for the soccer mad nation to deliver, with the 2019 Asian Cup their first major tournament win. Sanchez argues that the win was important to give confidence, but that they need to keep moving forward. Next on the horizon for them is the Arab Cup, which starts in November 2021, and is set to mimic the timings and conditions of the World Cup 12 months later.

In the meantime though, they face Portugal in Faro on Saturday in an international friendly.

