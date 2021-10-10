PM Modi congratulates Anshu and Sarita for their medals in World Wrestling Ch'ship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor for winning medals at the recently concluded World Wrestling Championship 2021 in Norway. "Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Wrestler Sarita Mor scripted history as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. Also, Sarita became the sixth Indian Woman bronze medalist and seventh medalist at the World Championships overall. Before Sarita's achievement, Anshu Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash. Anshu made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds. (ANI)

