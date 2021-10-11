Left Menu

Soccer-Colombia end Brazil's winning run in engrossing 0-0 draw

Colombia held Brazil to a 0-0 draw in an engrossing game on Sunday, ending Brazil's nine-match winning run in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Finals.

Reuters | Barranquilla | Updated: 11-10-2021 04:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 04:38 IST
Colombia held Brazil to a 0-0 draw in an engrossing game on Sunday, ending Brazil’s nine-match winning run in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Finals. Both teams played an open game in the Caribbean heat but neither created many goalmouth chances, particularly in a stunted first hour.

The game came alive in the last half hour as both teams pushed for a winner, but both goalkeepers made excellent saves from long-range efforts to keep the game scoreless. The result leaves Brazil at the top of the 10-team group on 28 points, nine ahead of Argentina, who play Uruguay later on Sunday. Colombia are fifth on 15 points.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

