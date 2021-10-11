Left Menu

Oppo partners with Boston Athletic Association to support marathon participants

Shenzhen | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Oppo

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has partnered with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A), organizers of the Boston Marathon, as the Official Mobile Phone of the 125th Boston Marathon to support almost 50,000 athletes participating in the event live and virtually.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with B.A.A. As the world's most renowned marathon event, the Boston Marathon sets the bar high for its participants. Oppo wishes to raise people's awareness of staying both mentally and physically healthy. And to advance the health-related features on smart devices which makes users take a more active role in maintaining their own well-being," said William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at Oppo.

Oppo has created a pre-event "Athlete Training Session campaign" to encourage registered participants to share their training experiences while preparing for Marathon Monday. The phone maker will also introduce athletes to the latest information about its products while sharing tips for healthy living via digital communication.

The Chinese company will make its debut at the 125th Boston Marathon to enhance its global presence and brand awareness. In the future, Oppo's focus on the research and development of digital health-related technologies will bring services that promote healthier lifestyles to Boston Marathon participants and fans around the world, the company said in a press release.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

