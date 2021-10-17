Soccer-Lille suffer fourth Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont

French champions Lille suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at promoted Clermont on Saturday ahead of a key Champions League clash against Sevilla.

Vital N'Simba scored his first goal in the league to give Clermont their third win of the season and lift them up to 11th on 13 points. Lille, who take on Sevilla on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a poor start in the Champions League Group G, are ninth on 14 points, 13 behind leaders Paris St Germain.

"The discontent is general, it must turn into a revolt and this will start with the Champions League on Wednesday," said Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. Olympique Lyonnais moved up to fifth on 16 points after a second-half penalty by Karl Toko Ekambi and a last-minute goal by Jason Denayer earned them a 2-0 home win against a dismal Monaco side, who slumped down to seventh on 14 points.

Toko Ekambi, who was denied twice in the opening half, kept his composure to bury a spot kick after an Axel Disasi foul in the area, and Denayer wrapped it up after a corner kick in the closing stages. Earlier, Lille were without the suspended Burak Yilmaz and the Turkey's absence weighed on the northerners, who lacked aggressiveness throughout.

Clermont were the first in action and they were rewarded for their domination in the 32nd minute when N'Simba found the back of the net with a low half volley after Benjamin Andre's clearance fell into his path. Lille had a penalty claim denied early in the second half after N'Simba appeared to handle the ball in the Clermont area.

Their best chance of levelling, however, came eight minutes from time but Arthur Desmas blocked Jose Fonte's low shot.

