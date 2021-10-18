International Olympics Academy reopens after 2 years of renovation

The International Olympic Academy (IOA) in ancient Olympia has officially reopened after a two-year renovation on Sunday. The revamped facilities of the interdisciplinary centre for Olympic education and studies were inaugurated during a ceremony attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The modernisation work was made possible by a EUR 12.5 million investment from the IOC. "Here at the renovated International Olympic Academy next to the birthplace of the Olympic Games in ancient Olympia, the Olympic values will be brought to a new generation of young people who are athletes, students, teachers or people active in sport," said the IOC President.

Spyros Capralos, IOC Member and President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) said, "The 60th birthday of the International Olympic Academy is marked by the completion of the renovation works carried out over the last one-and-a-half years, with the valuable financial support of the International Olympic Committee." The decision to undertake the renovation of the IOA premises was taken by the HOC, as the owner of the site, with the approval of the tripartite agreement between the HOC, the IOA and the IOC, in order to modernise the facilities of the international centre for Olympic education and open up new possibilities for the IOA to host groups from within and beyond the Olympic Movement.

The project began in March 2020 following the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at ancient Olympia, with work including the total renovation of the accommodation facilities, conference rooms, dining hall and kitchen, library, and sports facilities. The IOA was established in 1961 with the mission to preserve and spread the principles of the Olympic spirit; to study and implement the educational and social principles of Olympism, and to consolidate the scientific basis of the Olympic ideal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)