Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal did not show composure in Palace draw, says Arteta

Arteta said Arsenal did not convert their goal-scoring opportunities. "It was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have with the ball in that half," Arteta told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:10 IST
Soccer-Arsenal did not show composure in Palace draw, says Arteta

Arsenal lacked composure in Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace, manager Mikel Arteta said after the north London team dropped to 12th in the standings.

Alexandre Lacazette scored with the last kick of the game to hand Arsenal a home draw after Palace had fought back from a goal down. Arteta said Arsenal did not convert their goal-scoring opportunities.

"It was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have with the ball in that half," Arteta told reporters. "We have periods where we suffer and then obviously the areas where we lost the ball, too simply (we) give the ball away and the goals.

"I don't think we were lucky (to get a draw). Well, you could say we were lucky because we scored with the last kick of the game but overall in the game I don't think we were lucky to not lose the game." Arsenal, who have 11 points from eight games, next host Aston Villa in Friday's league game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021