Left Menu

Premier League: 68 pc players fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:08 IST
Premier League: 68 pc players fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future," said Premier League in an official statement. Earlier, Premier League had confirmed that between Monday, October 11 and Sunday, October 17, across two rounds of testing, 3,044 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were six new positive tests. In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result. The Premier League provided this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021