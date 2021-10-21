Left Menu

Dominic Sibley withdraws from England Lions' squad for Australia tour

After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

21-10-2021
After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection.

"Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has been added to the Lions squad," the ECB said in an official statement. The touring party will depart on November 4 along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad.

The Lions will be in camp alongside the England Ashes squad and will play two intra-squad matches (1 x 3-day and 1 x 4-day matches) in Queensland. They will also take on Australia A in a four-day match. Dates and venues are still to be confirmed. The party will return home on December 16. (ANI)

