Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Brazilian football legend Pele, turns 81 on Saturday.

Pele won the World Cup three times - 1958, 1962 and 1970 - no other player in the world has accomplished that feat.

He still holds the top spot for Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals PSG's Neymar Jr sits closely behind with 70 goals.

Pele also collected a slew of trophies for Brazilian club Santos from 1956-74, including 10 Sao Paulo state league titles, six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores titles and the Intercontinental Cup in 1962 and 1963.

The footballing great has stamped his name in the history books he still holds the record for the youngest player to win a World Cup.

