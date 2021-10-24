Left Menu

T20 WC: Very important for West Indies to forget game against England, says Pollard

Skipper Kieron Pollard has urged West Indies to forget their dismal batting display against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup and move on quickly as they seek to defend their title.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:13 IST
West Indies cricket team (Photo: Twitter/T20 World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
Skipper Kieron Pollard has urged West Indies to forget their dismal batting display against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup and move on quickly as they seek to defend their title. Pollard was one of ten batters to fall for a single-figure score as his side were skittled for 55 in a rematch of the 2016 final, a score England needed just 8.2 overs to surpass as West Indies' net run-rate took a sizable early dent.

"We didn't bat well and it's disappointing to start our tournament like that, being defending champions. But we have to accept it and take responsibility for what happened out there. We have to put this game to bed and move on," ICC quoted Pollard as saying. "We just need to go back and look at the way we've performed and see if we can maybe find a medium as to how we approach it. It's very important we forget a game like this. For us, it's pretty simple - accept and move on," he added.

The West Indies skipper admitted his team's plans had been left in tatters following their performance with the bat against England. "Obviously we lost a couple of wickets early on and we expected guys to bat a couple of overs, knock it around and see if we could set it up for the back end, but we kept losing wickets," said Pollard.

"It didn't work today and these things happen. We have a plan of how we want to play, it didn't come off today, but the intensity in the field for those 8.2 overs was good. "Being bowled out for 50-odd as an international team is never acceptable but we'll come back stronger," he added.

A ruthless bowling performance saw England get their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign off to a solid start as they defeated the West Indies by six wickets in Dubai on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

