PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:41 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: South Africa vs West Indies
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons b Rabada 16 Evin Lewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56 Nicholas Pooran c Miller b Maharaj12 Chris Gaylec Klaasen b Pretorius12 Kieron Pollard c van der Dussen b Pretorius26 Andre Russell Nortje5 Shimron Hetmyer run out (Miller/Klaasen) 1 Dwayne Bravo not out 8 Hayden Walsh c Hendricks b Pretorius 0 Akeal Hosein not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1) 7 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-73, 2-87, 3-89, 4-121, 5-132, 6-133, 7-137, 8-137.

Bowling: Aiden Markram 3-1-22-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-27-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-14-1, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-24-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-0-37-0, Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-17-3

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

