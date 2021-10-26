Left Menu

T20 WC: Babar praises 'experienced' Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali following Pakistan's win

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik and batter Asif Ali following the team's win over New Zealand here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets (Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik and batter Asif Ali following the team's win over New Zealand here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. Pakistan limited New Zealand to 134 for eight and then chased down the target with 8 balls to spare.

Asif whacked one four and three sixes while Shoaib smashed 26 to help Pakistan chase down 135 despite a wobble in the middle. "Feels great to win and we'll look to carry forward the confidence. While batting, there were wickets early on and we needed a partnership," Babar told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"Malik showed experience and Asif Ali contributed too. Every match is crucial. There is no easy match. We'll look to play it day by day and game by game," he added. Put into bat first, New Zealand scored 134/8 in 20 overs as Haris Rauf starred with the ball picking up four wickets.

"The spinners started off brilliantly, and Haris and Shaheen carried it through. I would like to compliment our fielding, that has carried us through here. I thought we gave 10 runs too many. But this cricket and it happens," said Babar. With this win, Pakistan is now leading the Super 12 Group 2 with four points. (ANI)

