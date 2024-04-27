Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Team to Embark on New Zealand Tour for ODI and T20I Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB confirmed that its national side will tour New Zealand next year to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.The series, sixth between the two nations since 2023, was finalised during a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and New Zealand Cricket NZC CEO Scott Weenink in Lahore on the sidelines of the on-going five-match T20I rubber.

27-04-2024
Team Pakistan (Photo: ICC/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that its national side will tour New Zealand next year to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

The series, sixth between the two nations since 2023, was finalised during a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO Scott Weenink in Lahore on the sidelines of the on-going five-match T20I rubber. During the meeting it was in principle decided to conduct the tour after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by PCB COO Salman Naseer and Director International Cricket Usman Wahla.

As per the existing ICC FTP, New Zealand are also scheduled to tour Pakistan for a tri-nation series before the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand visited Pakistan twice in 2022/23 for a Test and white ball series and Pakistan went to New Zealand this January for a five-match T20 match rubber.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is the country’s interior minister, also asked the NZC official to convey the position and the secure environment in Pakistan to stage for international cricket to other ICC members.

“The PCB chief spoke in reference to Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy early next year and the need for all participating nations to play in Pakistan without any concerns at all,” the source said.

