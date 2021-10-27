Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland
Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer is missing the game due to a finger injury and Richie Berrington is standing in for him.
The Teams: Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (w), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gay couple hail 'big win' in battle over children's Namibian citizenship
T20 WC, Rd 1: Theekshana, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka register victory over Namibia
T20WC SCOREBOARD: SRI LANKA vs NAMIBIA
T20 WC: Wiese's blitz and Gerhard's composure help Namibia stun Netherlands
T20 WC, Rd 1: Have to take positives from what we can, says Namibia skipper Erasmus after defeat