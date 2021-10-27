Left Menu

Cycling-New e-bike series to begin in Dubai

A brand new e-bike Grand Prix series will begin next year with the first of 10 rounds taking place in Dubai. The criterium races will feature 10 franchised teams, each featuring a men's and women's squad and all riding on identical road bikes developed by Swiss manufacturer BMC.

Organisers said the series will showcase ground-breaking e-Bike technology and raise awareness of climate change and promote greener transport in host cities. "The E-Bike Grand Prix Series reflects the newly pivoted face of global sporting events," said Judith Rowan, Global Host City Director at EBK GP.

"EBK's technology-driven, intense race format together with a robust sustainability mandate are essential attributes of sporting events of the future. This is an exciting development for cycle sport and the sports industry as a whole!" Cycling's governing body the UCI already sanctions various mountain bike events for e-bikes including the first season of the E-MTB XC World Cup which concluded this month.

