Rugby-Wales team to play New Zealand

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:39 IST
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face New Zealand in their autumn international test in Cardiff on Saturday.

15-Johnny McNicholl, 14-Owen Lane, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Johnny Williams, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Taine Basham, 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Seb Davies, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Ben Thomas.

