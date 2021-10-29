Sports News Roundup: Hurricanes off to franchise-best 6-0-0 start; Knicks barely hold off Bulls and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Top three seeds hold serve in Transylvania

Top seed Simona Halep, No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit and No. 3 seed Emma Raducanu all won in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open at Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Playing in her homeland of Romania, Halep defeated Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 after overcoming a back injury to win 26 of her 32 first-service points (81.3 percent). Halep will face countrywoman Jaqueline Cristian in the next round.

U.S. senators propose adding boycott of China's Winter Olympics to defense bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics – less than 100 days away – amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to "support or facilitate" the attendance of U.S. government employees at the Games.

Motor racing-Hamilton finding new sense of purpose in diversity drive

Lewis Hamilton says his drive for social justice, and campaigning for diversity, has given his life a real purpose while also helping prolong his record-breaking Formula One career. The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, winner of a record 100 grands prix, is chasing an unprecedented eighth world championship in a tight battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, 24.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes off to franchise-best 6-0-0 start

Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season, helping the Carolina Hurricanes get off to the best start in franchise history thanks to a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes are 6-0-0, extending their winning streak one game longer than the club mark that was previously set at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Olympics-IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing 'as soon as possible'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision as early as possible on whether boxing and weightlifting will be at the Paris 2024 Games, president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. "We are quite concerned because in these two federations there are problems of good governance and that is why we are currently monitoring them very closely," Bach told French sports daily L'Equipe.

NBA roundup: Knicks barely hold off Bulls

Kemba Walker scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 20 as the visiting New York Knicks withstood a late rally from the previously unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a 104-103 win on Thursday. The Knicks moved ahead 104-91 with 2:59 to play on Randle's basket before Chicago closed the game on a 12-0 run.

Baseball-PETA wants to see pitchers warm-up in the arm barn, not bullpen

As baseball fans get ready for Game Three of the World Series, PETA has called on Major League Baseball to use the term 'arm barn' instead of 'bullpen', which the animal rights group says mocks "the misery of sensitive animals". The area where relief pitchers warm-up before entering a game is known as the bullpen but PETA said the term also refers to the "holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter".

Soccer-Bamford's absence not the only reason for Leeds not scoring, says Bielsa

Leeds United have created fewer goal-scoring chances in recent matches but the issue cannot be only blamed on the absence of striker Patrick Bamford, manager Marcelo Bielsa said ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Norwich City. England international Bamford, Leeds' top scorer in the league last season with 17 goals, has not played since he injured his ankle in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sept. 17.

Cricket-England hope to send anti-discrimination message before Australia game

England are hopeful of sending out a strong message against all forms of discrimination before their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Australia on Saturday, skipper Eoin Morgan said on Friday. England's players have taken a knee to show their support in the battle against racism before victories over West Indies and Bangladesh at the tournament so far.

Soccer-UEFA orders Union Berlin partial stadium closure over fans racist behaviour

UEFA ordered Union Berlin on Friday to close part of their stadium for their next European fixture due to "racist behaviour" of their fans during a Europa Conference League match last month. European soccer's governing body said the incident took place during Union Berlin's 3-0 group stage win over Israeli club Maccabi Haifa at Olympiastadion, Berlin on Sept. 30.

