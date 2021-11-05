Left Menu

Soccer-Australia recall home-based players for Saudi World Cup qualifier

Australia coach Graham Arnold has recalled experienced winger Mathew Leckie among four home-based players in his squad for the World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, the Socceroos' first match on home soil in over two years.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-11-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 07:25 IST
  Australia

Australia coach Graham Arnold has recalled experienced winger Mathew Leckie among four home-based players in his squad for the World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, the Socceroos' first match on home soil in over two years. Leckie is joined by fellow A-League forwards Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout, along with Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant in Arnold's 24-man squad for the Nov. 11 clash at Western Sydney Stadium.

Tom Rogic, Aaron Mooy and Adam Taggart were unavailable for selection "due to injury or quarantine", Arnold said in a media release on Friday. "However we have developed good depth in the Socceroos over the past few years and the squad that has been selected is one that we have full belief in to perform strongly for the Australian public," he added.

Norway-based midfielder Gianni Stensness is the sole uncapped player in the squad. Australia have not played at home due to COVID-19 issues since defeating Nepal 5-0 in Canberra in October 2019.

They will have the support of up to 30,000 people at Western Sydney Stadium after authorities recently lifted caps on crowd sizes at sports venues as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise. Despite playing 11 of their 12 qualifiers for next year's finals outside Australia, the Socceroos have put themselves in a strong position to seal a berth at a fifth successive World Cup.

Japan brought an end to their 11-match winning streak with a 2-1 win last month but Australia are second in their group, three points behind the Saudis. The top two teams from each group earn tickets to Qatar.

"The players selected for our upcoming FIFA window are brimming with excitement to return home and to play in front of Australian supporters, as well as their family and friends,” said Arnold. "The players will get so much energy from playing in front of a strong home crowd at a first class stadium."

Australia's following qualifier is against China on Nov. 16 at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

