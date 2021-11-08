T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Namibia

Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between India and Namibia here on Monday.

Namibia Innings: Stephan Baard lbw b Jadeja 21 Michael van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14 Craig Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0 Gerhard Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton c Sharma b Ashwin 5 David Wiese c Sharma b Bumrah 26 JJ Smit c Sharma b Jadeja 9 Zane Green b Ashwin 0 Jan Frylinck not out 15 Ruben Trumpelmann not out 13 Extras: (LB-8 NB-1 W-8) 17 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/34 3/39 4/47 5/72 6/93 7/94 8/117 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-20-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-16-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-30-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

