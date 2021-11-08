Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Namibia

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:28 IST
T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Namibia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between India and Namibia here on Monday.

Namibia Innings: Stephan Baard lbw b Jadeja 21 Michael van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14 Craig Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0 Gerhard Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton c Sharma b Ashwin 5 David Wiese c Sharma b Bumrah 26 JJ Smit c Sharma b Jadeja 9 Zane Green b Ashwin 0 Jan Frylinck not out 15 Ruben Trumpelmann not out 13 Extras: (LB-8 NB-1 W-8) 17 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/34 3/39 4/47 5/72 6/93 7/94 8/117 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-20-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-16-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-30-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021