Rugby-Scotland team to play South Africa

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to take on South Africa in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Rufus McLean, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Nick Haining, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Oli Kebble, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Hamish Watson, 21-George Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Blair Kinghorn. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)