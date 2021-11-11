Rugby-Scotland team to play South Africa
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to take on South Africa in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Rufus McLean, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Nick Haining, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Oli Kebble, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Hamish Watson, 21-George Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Blair Kinghorn. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
