Soccer-Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Brazil lead the 10-team South American group with 34 points from 12 games, nine clear of second-placed Argentina. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. The win extended Brazil’s home run in the qualifiers to 11 consecutive victories, a record in the South American region.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:15 IST
Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Thursday to become the first South American team to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Lucas Paqueta got the vital goal 72 minutes into the match with a shot that goalkeeper David Ospina got a hand to but could not stop. Brazil lead the 10-team South American group with 34 points from 12 games, nine clear of second-placed Argentina.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. The win extended Brazil’s home run in the qualifiers to 11 consecutive victories, a record in the South American region. The game also marked their 10th consecutive home qualifier without conceding a goal, another record.

