Left Menu

Hamilton set for five-place grid penalty after taking new Mercedes engine in Brazil

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is set for a five-place grid penalty for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil having taken a new Mercedes internal combustion engine for this weekend's race.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:04 IST
Hamilton set for five-place grid penalty after taking new Mercedes engine in Brazil
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is set for a five-place grid penalty for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil having taken a new Mercedes internal combustion engine for this weekend's race. Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty for a new ICE in Turkey but, after teammate Valtteri Bottas received a third engine penalty in four GPs at the United States, questions arose over Mercedes' power unit reliability and there was much talk of Hamilton taking another power unit at some point.

"Here in Interlagos, it has been confirmed that the defending champion will indeed take his fifth ICE of the season, a decision by the Silver Arrows that will drop him five grid places for Sunday's race - after the F1 Sprint on Saturday evening," F1 stated in an official release. "That leaves Hamilton with an uphill battle as he sits 19 points behind title rival Max Verstappen in Brazil," the release stated further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021