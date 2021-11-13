Olympics-IOC plan $28.5 million Tokyo subsidy for NOCs and will help COVID costs for Beijing
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to offer $28.5 million to National Organising Committees (NOCs) for participating in this year's Tokyo Games, with a new subsidy programme planned for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Solidarity Commission increased the subsidy budget by $10.3 million in April 2020 to assist NOCs in the run-up to the Tokyo Summer Games, which was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated $5 million from the Tokyo postponement subsidy will go toward a similar programme for NOCs participating in Beijing 2022. "Although the overall costs associated with the pandemic are expected to be lower for Beijing 2022 than for Tokyo 2020, NOCs will incur additional costs due in particular to testing requirements, increased travel and logistical costs," the IOC said in a statement.
The Beijing 2022 Games are set to begin on Feb. 4.
